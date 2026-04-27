Sionna Insider Sells $2.5 Million in Stock Amid 215% Surge, but Here's What Investors Should Watch

Key Points

A director of Sionna Therapeutics reported the sale of 55,345 shares for a total transaction value of $2.47 million, using a weighted average price of $44.67 per share across April 17–18, 2026.

No direct holdings were involved; all shares disposed were held via OrbiMed Private Investments VIII, LP (“OPI VIII”) with attribution to OrbiMed Advisors LLC and related entities.

This disposition follows a period of larger trades, with recent activity reflecting the diminished available capacity in indirect holdings after prior sales.

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Peter A. Thompson, a director of Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION), reported the indirect sale of 55,345 shares with a transaction value of approximately $2.47 million across multiple open-market trades on April 17 and April 18, 2026, according to an SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (indirect) 55,345 Shares traded (indirect) 55,345 Transaction value $2.5 million Post-transaction shares (indirect) 2,964,774

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($44.67).

Key questions

How material was this transaction relative to Peter A. Thompson’s prior selling cadence?

This sale comprised 2% of the related party’s indirect holdings, and while prior recent trades were larger, the declining trade size corresponds directly to the reduced available shares after sizable earlier dispositions, not a change in strategy.

This sale comprised 2% of the related party’s indirect holdings, and while prior recent trades were larger, the declining trade size corresponds directly to the reduced available shares after sizable earlier dispositions, not a change in strategy. What is the nature of the ownership and who controls the transacted shares?

The shares were held indirectly through OrbiMed Private Investments VIII, LP, with investment and voting power attributed to OrbiMed Advisors LLC and its management committee; Peter A. Thompson is a member of OrbiMed Advisors, and all parties have disclaimed beneficial ownership except to the extent of pecuniary interest.

The shares were held indirectly through OrbiMed Private Investments VIII, LP, with investment and voting power attributed to OrbiMed Advisors LLC and its management committee; Peter A. Thompson is a member of OrbiMed Advisors, and all parties have disclaimed beneficial ownership except to the extent of pecuniary interest. How does the sale price compare to recent market levels and performance?

The weighted average sale price of around $44.67 was approximately 17.2% above the April 25, 2026, market price of $38.11, and the company’s shares had delivered a 215% one-year total return as of the transaction date, providing strong performance context for the timing of the sale.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 4/18/26) $44.67 Market capitalization $1.71 billion Net income (TTM) -$75.27 million 1-year price change 215%

* 1-year performance calculated using April 18, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

SION develops biopharmaceutical treatments targeting cystic fibrosis, focusing on therapies that normalize cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) function.

The firm operates a research-driven business model, investing in drug discovery and clinical development to advance novel therapies through regulatory approval.

It serves healthcare providers and patients affected by cystic fibrosis, with a primary focus on the rare disease and specialty pharmaceutical markets.

Sionna Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in innovative therapies for cystic fibrosis. With a lean workforce and a focus on research and development, the company aims to address unmet medical needs through targeted drug development. Its strategic emphasis on CFTR modulation positions it as a potential leader in the cystic fibrosis treatment landscape.

What this transaction means for investors

With Sionna shares up a staggering 200% over the past year, trimming into strength doesn’t raise any red flags, especially for a fund like OrbiMed that builds and exits positions over time.



The more interesting story is Sionna’s current trajectory. The firm is heading into a catalyst-heavy stretch, with Phase 2a data for its lead candidate expected this summer after recently completing enrollment in its PreciSION CF trial. The outcomes could materially reset expectations in either direction, so they’ll be especially important for investors to watch. Meanwhile, the company’s approach, targeting CFTR function more directly through NBD1 stabilization, is differentiated, and early progress has helped drive the stock’s surge.



And financially, Sionna is in a relatively strong position for a clinical-stage biotech, with roughly $310 million in cash and runway into 2028, as of its latest earnings report. That reduces near-term dilution risk and gives management flexibility to push through key readouts.

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Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.