Sionna Chief Legal Officer Cashed Out Her Shares. Her Options Are Another Story

Key Points

Jennifer Fitzpatrick sold 10,250 shares for a total of approximately $347,000 on March 5, 2026.

This transaction represented 100.00% of her direct common stock holdings, reducing direct ownership of common stock to zero.

The shares sold were acquired through option exercise and immediately sold.

All available shares were disposed, reducing direct holdings to zero.

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On March 5, 2026, Sionna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SION) Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Fitzpatrick disposed of 10,250 shares of common stock via a derivative-based sale, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 10,250 Transaction value ~$347,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 0 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$0

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($33.86).

Key questions

What was the structure and context of this transaction?

The transaction involved exercising 10,250 options for common stock, which were immediately sold in the open market.

The transaction involved exercising 10,250 options for common stock, which were immediately sold in the open market. How does this sale impact Fitzpatrick's ownership in Sionna Therapeutics?

This sale reduced her direct holdings of common stock to zero.

This sale reduced her direct holdings of common stock to zero. What proportion of Fitzpatrick's available common shares did this sale represent?

The disposal accounted for 100.00% of her direct common stock holdings at the time of the transaction, reflecting a complete turnover of directly owned shares.

The disposal accounted for 100.00% of her direct common stock holdings at the time of the transaction, reflecting a complete turnover of directly owned shares. How does the transaction fit within recent capacity and trading patterns?

Given that Fitzpatrick's available common stock holdings were fully depleted by this sale, the transaction size is a function of remaining share capacity and does not indicate a discretionary reduction in selling activity.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close March 27, 2026) $36.16 Market capitalization $1.62 billion Net income (TTM) -$75.27 million 1-year price change 201.8%

* 1-year performance calculated using March 27, 2026 as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Sionna Therapeutics Develops biopharmaceutical treatments for cystic fibrosis, focusing on medicines that restore cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) function.

SION operates a research-driven model focused on the development and potential commercialization of proprietary drug candidates.

The company targets patients with cystic fibrosis by developing medicines that restore CFTR function.

Sionna Therapeutics is a biotechnology company specializing in therapies for cystic fibrosis, leveraging advanced science to address unmet clinical needs. With a focused pipeline and a research-centric approach, the company aims to deliver transformative treatments that normalize CFTR function. Sionna's competitive edge lies in its targeted expertise and commitment to innovation within the rare disease segment.

What this transaction means for investors

Jennifer Fitzpatrick is Sionna Therapeutics' Chief Legal Officer — responsible for legal affairs, compliance, and governance at the clinical-stage biotech. On March 5, she exercised 10,250 options at $6.11 and immediately sold the resulting shares at a weighted average of ~$33.86, generating roughly $347,000 in proceeds.The structure here is the same as many executive option sales: shares acquired through a derivative exercise and sold immediately, under a 10b5-1 plan adopted in June 2025. That means the trade was scheduled well before execution — it's not a reactive decision.

Sionna has two trials running with topline data expected in mid-2026 — a Phase 2a proof-of-concept trial of SION-719 as an add-on to standard of care in CF patients, and a Phase 1 dual combination trial of SION-451. Both were confirmed on track in the company's Q4 release on March 2. For investors, those readouts are the next real test of whether Sionna's approach to normalizing CFTR function can deliver clinical results. SION ended 2025 with $310.3 million in cash, expected to fund operations into 2028 — a meaningful runway for a company with no revenue yet. After this transaction Fitzpatrick holds no common stock directly, but she retains 50,935 options, keeping her long-term upside tied to those data readouts.

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Seena Hassouna has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.