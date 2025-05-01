SIO TANKERS Earnings Results: $STNG Reports Quarterly Earnings

SIO TANKERS ($STNG) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported earnings of $1.03 per share, beating estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The company also reported revenue of $204,200,000, missing estimates of $205,406,467 by $-1,206,467.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $STNG stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SIO TANKERS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 118 institutional investors add shares of SIO TANKERS stock to their portfolio, and 181 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MOUNTAINEER PARTNERS MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 8,254,415 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $410,161,881
- FMR LLC added 1,899,981 shares (+266.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $94,410,055
- COOPER CREEK PARTNERS MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,738,190 shares (+380.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $86,370,661
- TWO SIGMA ADVISERS, LP removed 486,000 shares (-87.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $24,149,340
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 458,120 shares (+22.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,763,982
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 429,916 shares (-69.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,362,526
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 396,664 shares (-66.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $19,710,234
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.