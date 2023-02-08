Markets
Sintx Technologies Slips 46%

February 08, 2023 — 10:09 am EST

(RTTNews) - Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT) shares are falling more than 46 percent on Wednesday morning trade, continuing a bearish trend since February 3. On Tuesday, the company has announced the pricing of $12 million public offering. The company plans to sell each unit of the total offered 2,150,000 units at $5.60.

Currently, shares are at $3.48, down 43.51 percent on a volume of 2,026,905.

