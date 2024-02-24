Sintx Technologies (SINT) Price Target Increased by 42.86% to 10.20

The average one-year price target for Sintx Technologies (NasdaqCM:SINT) has been revised to 10.20 / share. This is an increase of 42.86% from the prior estimate of 7.14 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 10.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 7,113.58% from the latest reported closing price of 0.14 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 23 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sintx Technologies. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 11.54% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SINT is 0.00%, a decrease of 56.70%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 38K shares representing 0.39% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINT by 57.98% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 22K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 96.30%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SINT by 900.71% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Securities holds 10K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing a decrease of 104.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINT by 79.06% over the last quarter.

Tower Research Capital LLC holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 5.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SINT by 82.36% over the last quarter.

SINTX Technologies Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SINTX Technologies is an OEM ceramics company that develops and commercializes silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. The core strength of SINTX Technologies is the manufacturing, research, and development of silicon nitride ceramics for external partners. The company presently manufactures silicon nitride powders and components in its FDA registered, ISO 9001:2015 certified, ISO 13485:2016 certified, and AS9100D certified manufacturing facility.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.