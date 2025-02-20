SINTX Technologies Sells Subsidiary TA&T to Tethon Corporation, Enhancing Financial Flexibility and Focus on Medical Innovations

SINTX Technologies sells its subsidiary TA&T to focus on healthcare innovations and improve financial stability.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. has announced the sale of its subsidiary, Technology Assessment and Transfer (TA&T), to Tethon Corporation, allowing SINTX to focus more on its core business of advanced ceramics for medical applications. This strategic divestment aims to enhance SINTX’s financial flexibility and operational efficiency, improving its position in the medical device sector. The sale will reduce corporate liabilities by $750,000 and lower annual operating expenses by over $1.7 million. CEO Eric K. Olson emphasized that this move will enable the company to dedicate its resources to developing silicon nitride-based technologies that improve patient outcomes, reflecting SINTX's commitment to healthcare innovation and long-term value creation.

Potential Positives

The sale of its subsidiary, TA&T, reduces corporate liabilities by $750,000 and lowers annual operating expenses by more than $1.7 million.

This strategic transaction allows SINTX to sharpen its focus on high-growth opportunities in the medical device sector.

The divestment enhances the company’s financial flexibility and supports accelerated product development and commercialization efforts in healthcare.

SINTX reaffirms its commitment to advancing proprietary silicon nitride-based technologies, which have a track record of improving patient outcomes.

Potential Negatives

The sale of a wholly-owned subsidiary may indicate that the company is struggling to diversify or maintain all of its business units, which could raise concerns about the overall growth strategy.

The press release includes cautionary statements regarding the forward-looking nature of many statements, highlighting potential risks and uncertainties that could undermine investor confidence.

Despite reducing operating expenses, the company is still subject to risks associated with commercialization and development of its ceramic technologies, which could affect its long-term viability.

FAQ

What was the recent transaction involving SINTX Technologies?

SINTX Technologies sold its wholly-owned subsidiary, Technology Assessment and Transfer, to Tethon Corporation to enhance financial flexibility.

How does the sale affect SINTX’s financial position?

The sale reduces corporate liabilities by $750,000 and lowers annual operating expenses by over $1.7 million.

What is SINTX’s strategic focus following this transaction?

SINTX is focusing on high-growth opportunities in the medical device sector and advancing its bioceramic technologies.

How long have SINTX’s technologies been used in human implants?

SINTX’s silicon nitride-based technologies have been used in human implants since 2008.

What does SINTX plan to achieve with its renewed healthcare focus?

SINTX aims to accelerate product development and commercialization efforts to improve patient outcomes in healthcare.

Salt Lake City, UT, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc



. (NASDAQ: SINT), a leader in advanced ceramics for medical applications, today announced the sale of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Technology Assessment and Transfer (TA&T), to Tethon Corporation DBA Tethon 3D (Tethon). This transaction marks a significant step in SINTX’s ongoing transformation, allowing the Company to sharpen its focus on high-growth opportunities in the medical device sector while improving its financial position and operational efficiency.





The divestment aligns with SINTX’s refined strategy to accelerate innovation in the healthcare space. With this sale, SINTX is streamlining its operations to concentrate on commercializing bioceramic technologies that have the potential to improve patient outcomes and enhance the performance of medical implants and devices. The sale of TA&T also reduces corporate liabilities by $750,000 and lowers annual operating expenses by more than $1.7 million.





“This sale represents an important milestone in our strategic realignment,” said Eric K. Olson, CEO of SINTX Technologies. “By divesting of these assets, we are fully committing our resources to the medical device market, where our expertise in advanced ceramics can have the greatest impact. This transaction not only enhances our financial flexibility but also supports our efforts to accelerate product development and commercialization efforts in healthcare.”





The Company remains dedicated to advancing its proprietary silicon nitride-based technologies, which have been used in human implants since 2008. This renewed emphasis on healthcare innovation underscores SINTX’s confidence in its core technologies and their ability to drive long-term value creation.





For more information, please visit



www.sintx.com









About SINTX Technologies, Inc.







Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit



www.sintx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding operating efficiencies realized from the sale of TA&T, the benefits of our products for patients, our ability to successfully develop and commercialize new and existing products, our ability to generate long-term value, advancement of ceramic technologies and exploring new avenues for growth and innovation, and the potential to pursue growth opportunities and explore strategic opportunities.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.







Business and Media Inquiries for SINTX:







SINTX Technologies





801.839.3502







IR@sintx.com





