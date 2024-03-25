Sintx Technologies Prices Public Offering Of $1.3 Mln Of Shares

News & Insights

March 25, 2024 — 09:47 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Sintx Technologies, Inc. (SINT), a ceramics company, said on Monday that it has priced its previously announced public offering of 28,400,000 shares at $0.047 per share for gross proceeds of around $1.3 million.

The company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering, to be closed on March 26, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent for the offering.

