Sintx Technologies names Gregg Honigblum as Chief Strategy Officer

November 19, 2024 — 06:10 am EST

Sintx Technologies (SINT) is pleased to announce the appointment of Gregg Honigblum as Chief Strategy Officer. Honigblum brings over 35 years of experience as an executive for emerging growth companies, specializing in the healthcare sector. His career began on Wall Street as a stockbroker, transitioning into investment banking roles at various firms in New York City. He co-founded Creation Capital LLC and Creation Capital Advisors, investment banking firms with offices in New York and Austin, Texas, focusing on founding and funding breakthrough healthcare technologies.

