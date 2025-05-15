SINTX Technologies, Inc. Updates Investors on Strategic Shift to Medical Device Market and Financial Position for Q1 2025

SINTX Technologies announces operational updates, focusing on medical applications of silicon nitride and improved financial health.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. provided an operational and financial update for the first quarter of 2025, highlighting its strategic shift towards becoming a medical device innovator focused on silicon nitride applications. The company aims to leverage silicon nitride’s biocompatibility and antimicrobial properties for orthopedic implants, dental products, and medical textiles. Financially, SINTX reported a significant increase in cash reserves and reduced operating costs, partly through the sale of a non-core subsidiary and workforce streamlining. The company has made leadership adjustments to enhance governance and is focused on expanding its medical market presence, alongside strategic divestitures and investments to drive long-term shareholder value. CEO Eric Olson expressed optimism about the company's future as it aligns its mission towards healthcare innovation.

Potential Positives

SINTX Technologies is transitioning to a pure-play medical device innovator, focusing on high-growth medical markets and addressing large clinical needs, which positions the company for sustainable value creation.

The company reported an improved financial position, with cash on hand nearly doubling to $6.5 million and a significant reduction in operating cash burn from $2.7 million to $1.3 million.

SINTX initiated operational streamlining efforts, including the sale of a non-core subsidiary and workforce reductions, aimed at unlocking capital for high-return growth projects.

A reconstituted Board of Directors and new long-term employment agreements for key executives strengthen corporate governance and oversight, enhancing strategic execution.

Potential Negatives

The company's focus on transitioning from a diversified industrial-ceramics business to a pure-play medical device innovator may indicate prior misalignment in its business strategy, potentially weakening investor confidence.

Workforce reductions and the sale of a non-core subsidiary suggest operational challenges and a need to streamline activities, which could negatively impact employee morale and company culture.

Reliance on forward-looking statements underscores inherent risks associated with their strategic shift, as actual results may differ materially from future expectations, which could lead to market volatility.

FAQ

What is SINTX Technologies' main focus for 2025?

SINTX Technologies is focused on transitioning to a pure-play medical device innovator, emphasizing silicon nitride applications in healthcare.

How has SINTX improved its financial position recently?

The company nearly doubled its cash on hand to $6.5 million and reduced operating cash burn significantly in Q1 2025.

What types of products does SINTX develop?

SINTX develops orthopedic implants, spinal fusion devices, dental products, and medical textiles for infection resistance and tissue healing.

What are SINTX’s recent operational changes?

Recent changes include the sale of a non-core subsidiary, a workforce reduction, and negotiations to reduce long-term lease liabilities.

How is SINTX strengthening its governance?

The company has reconstituted its Board of Directors and established new long-term agreements with its CEO and CIO.

Salt Lake City, UT , May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc



. (NASDAQ: SINT), an advanced ceramics company pioneering medical and antipathogenic applications of silicon nitride (Si₃N₄), today provided a comprehensive update on its operational progress, strategic initiatives, and financial position for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.





“We are executing a disciplined transformation that aligns our core capabilities in advanced ceramics with fast-growing, high-impact healthcare applications. This transition positions us for sustainable value creation,” said Eric K. Olson, CEO and President of SINTX Technologies.







Refocusing on High-Growth Medical Markets







SINTX has accelerated its transition from a diversified industrial-ceramics business to a pure-play medical device innovator. Silicon nitride’s proven biocompatibility, antimicrobial properties, and pro-regenerative properties uniquely position it for:







Orthopedic implants



Orthopedic implants



Spinal fusion devices



Spinal fusion devices



Dental products



Dental products



Medical Textiles including: wound care, surgical masks, sutures, drapes and other antipathogenic surfaces







This strategic redirection aims to address large, underserved clinical needs where infection resistance and osteogenesis and tissue healing are critical.







Technology & Market Development







Recent scientific and commercial initiatives include:







New R&D programs targeting implantable and antipathogenic products



New R&D programs targeting implantable and antipathogenic products



An active technology pipeline focused on surgical-grade silicon nitride devices



An active technology pipeline focused on surgical-grade silicon nitride devices



Partnerships and licensing discussions with leading medical OEMs



Partnerships and licensing discussions with leading medical OEMs



SINTX’s Salt Lake City facility remains only FDA-registered and ISO 13485 certified, silicon nitride ceramic manufacturer









Improved Financial Position









$6.5 million cash on hand as of March 31, 2025 – nearly doubling from $3.6 million at year-end



$6.5 million cash on hand as of March 31, 2025 – nearly doubling from $3.6 million at year-end



Recent $5.0 million private placement in February 2025 supported strategic runway along with potential to raise an additional $5.0 million dollars from the exercise of warrants with an exercise price of $3.32 per share of common stock



Recent $5.0 million private placement in February 2025 supported strategic runway along with potential to raise an additional $5.0 million dollars from the exercise of warrants with an exercise price of $3.32 per share of common stock



Reduced operating cash burn from $2.7M in Q1 2024 to $1.3M in Q1 2025 due to cost optimization

















Operational Streamlining









Sale of non-core subsidiary TA&T to Tethon Corporation



Sale of non-core subsidiary TA&T to Tethon Corporation



Workforce reduction and shut down of underperforming Armor subsidiary



Workforce reduction and shut down of underperforming Armor subsidiary



Initiated negotiations to reduce long-term lease liabilities, particularly at the Armor facility















These actions are expected to further unlock capital for high-return growth projects.







Strengthened Governance and Leadership







In Q2, the Company welcomed a reconstituted Board of Directors with new appointments across all Board committees, reinforcing corporate oversight. In parallel, the Company entered into new long-term employment agreements with CEO Eric Olson and CIO Gregg Honigblum .







Path Forward







SINTX is now strategically aligned around:







Expanding the use of silicon nitride in medical and antipathogenic markets



Expanding the use of silicon nitride in medical and antipathogenic markets



Licensing and commercialization of proprietary technologies



Licensing and commercialization of proprietary technologies



Select asset divestitures and disciplined capital investment



Select asset divestitures and disciplined capital investment



Building long-term shareholder value through innovation and execution







“We are grateful for the support of our shareholders during this transformation. With a stronger balance sheet, a focused mission, and world-class technology, SINTX is well-positioned for a new era of innovation and impact in healthcare,” Olson added.





For more information, please visit



www.sintx.com









About SINTX Technologies, Inc.







Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit



www.sintx.com



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our ability to create long-term value for shareholders.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements include: our transition to a medical device innovator positions us for sustainable value creation and the we are well-positioned for a new era of innovation and impact in healthcare. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, difficulty in commercializing ceramic technologies and development of new product opportunities. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 19, 2025, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.







Business and Media Inquiries for SINTX:







SINTX Technologies





801.839.3502







IR@sintx.com





