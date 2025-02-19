SINTX Technologies, Inc. Strengthens Patent Portfolio with Issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,239,761 for Advanced Silicon Nitride Applications in Biomedical Sector

SINTX Technologies announced the issuance of a new U.S. patent enhancing its silicon nitride biomedical applications.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,239,761 by the USPTO, enhancing its intellectual property portfolio and reinforcing its leadership in silicon nitride innovation, particularly in the biomedical field. The patent focuses on novel processing techniques for silicon nitride that improve biocompatibility and infection resistance in medical implants, thereby expanding its applications in orthopedics, dental, and spinal implants. SINTX's advancements in silicon nitride, known for its antiviral and antibacterial properties, aim to improve patient outcomes and surgical success rates. With this new patent, SINTX now holds 17 issued U.S. patents and has ambitious plans for further development in next-generation implant technology, continuing its mission to enhance patient safety and implant longevity.

Potential Positives

The issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,239,761 enhances SINTX's intellectual property portfolio, solidifying its competitive position in the advanced ceramics and biomedical sectors.

This patent emphasizes SINTX's leadership in silicon nitride innovation, particularly in medical implants, aligning with its mission to improve patient outcomes.

The patented advancements in silicon nitride material processing may lead to new applications in various medical fields, potentially expanding market opportunities for the company.

SINTX is the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride, further distinguishing its market position and credibility in the industry.

Potential Negatives

The emphasis on forward-looking statements indicates a reliance on future performance which may not be guaranteed, thereby introducing potential investor skepticism regarding the company's actual progress and stability.

The mention of inherent uncertainties and risks associated with forward-looking statements may deter confidence from stakeholders about the company’s growth prospects and operational success.

The reliance on strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter new markets suggests a possible lack of organic growth, which could raise questions about the sustainability and effectiveness of the company’s growth strategy.

FAQ

What recent patent did SINTX Technologies announce?

SINTX Technologies announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,239,761, enhancing its silicon nitride innovation portfolio.

How does the new patent benefit the biomedical sector?

The patent covers advancements in silicon nitride processing and applications, improving biocompatibility and infection resistance in medical implants.

What is SINTX's role in silicon nitride production?

SINTX is the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride, with a diverse portfolio of advanced materials for medical use.

What applications are affected by the newly issued patent?

The patent expands the applications of silicon nitride to orthopedic, craniomaxillofacial, dental, and spinal implants, enhancing patient outcomes.

How many patents does SINTX Technologies currently hold?

SINTX now holds 17 issued U.S. patents and has 84 pending applications globally, reflecting its commitment to innovation.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

Full Release



Salt Lake City, Utah, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SINTX Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) (“SINTX” or the “Company”) an advanced ceramics company specializing in the development and commercialization of materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications, today announced the issuance of U.S. Patent No. 12,239,761 by the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).





This newly issued patent strengthens SINTX’s intellectual property portfolio, further solidifying its position as a global leader in silicon nitride innovation. The patent covers novel advancements in silicon nitride material processing and applications, particularly in the biomedical sector, where the company continues to make significant strides in next-generation implant technology.





“This patent represents another key milestone in SINTX’s ongoing commitment to pioneering advanced silicon nitride solutions,” said Eric K. Olson, President and CEO of SINTX. “With its antiviral, antibacterial, and biomechanical advantages, silicon nitride continues to demonstrate its potential in medical implants, regenerative medicine, and advanced coating technologies. This latest patent reinforces our leadership in the field and strengthens our ability to develop high-performance biomedical applications.”





The patent, developed by the Company covers innovative methods of adhering silicon nitride to a wide array of biomaterial substrates to improve biocompatibility and resistance to infection, expanding its potential applications to orthopedic, craniomaxillofacial, dental and spinal implants. This scientific breakthrough aligns with SINTX’s broader mission to leverage its proprietary technology to improve patient outcomes and surgical success rates.





SINTX is the only FDA-registered producer of implantable silicon nitride, with a robust portfolio that includes monolithic ceramic implants, particulate-based coatings, microspheres and composite materials. These innovations are aimed at enhancing osseointegration and reducing bacterial colonization, key factors in improving implant longevity and patient safety.





With this issuance, SINTX continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio, which now includes 17 issued U.S. patents and 84 pending applications worldwide.





For more information about SINTX Technologies and its silicon nitride platform, visit www.sintx.com.





www.sintx.com







.









About SINTX Technologies, Inc.







SINTX Technologies is an advanced ceramics company that develops and commercializes materials, components, and technologies for medical and technical applications. SINTX is a global leader in the research, development, and manufacturing of silicon nitride, and its products have been implanted in humans since 2008. Over the past several years, SINTX has utilized strategic acquisitions and alliances to enter into new markets. The Company has manufacturing and R&D facilities in Utah and Maryland.





For more information on SINTX Technologies or its materials platform, visit www.sintx.com.





www.sintx.com







.









Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”) that are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy,” "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make that the company continues to make significant strides in next-generation implant technology and the potential to pursue growth opportunities and explore strategic opportunities.





Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they are made and reflect management’s current estimates, projections, expectations and beliefs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, technical feasibility and product development. A discussion of other risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements can be found in SINTX’s Risk Factors disclosure in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on March 27, 2024, and in SINTX’s other filings with the SEC. SINTX undertakes no obligation to publicly revise or update the forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date of this report, except as required by law.







Business and Media Inquiries for SINTX:







SINTX Technologies





801.839.3502









IR@sintx.com







