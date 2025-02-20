SINTX Technologies Divests TA&T To Focus On Medical Devices

(RTTNews) - SINTX Technologies, Inc. (SINT), a US-based advanced medical ceramics company Thursday has sold its wholly-owned subsidiary, Technology Assessment and Transfer (TA&T), to Tethon Corporation, operating as Tethon 3D. This strategic move enables SINTX to strengthen its financial position, enhance operational efficiency, and concentrate on high-growth opportunities within the medical device industry.

SINTX is refining its focus on bioceramic innovations for medical implants by divesting TA&T. This move enhances financial stability, cutting liabilities by $750,000 and annual costs by $1.7 million, while driving healthcare advancements.

The company continues to prioritize its silicon nitride-based technologies, proven in human implants since 2008. This strategic focus reinforces its commitment to healthcare innovation and long-term value creation.

SINTX Technologies CEO Eric K. Olson emphasized that the sale marks a key milestone in the company's strategic realignment. By divesting these assets, SINTX is reinforcing its commitment to the medical device sector, where its expertise in advanced ceramics can drive the greatest impact. The transaction strengthens the company's financial flexibility while supporting its efforts to accelerate product development and commercialization in healthcare.

Thursday, SINT closed at $4.80, down 0.41%, and rose to $4.8512 in after-hours trading, gaining 1.07% on the Nasdaq Capital Market.

