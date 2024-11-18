Sintx Technologies authorizes $500k stock repurchase program

SINTX Technologies (SINT) has authorized a stock repurchase program to buy back up to $500K of the company’s outstanding common stock over the next several quarters which equates to about 20% of total outstanding shares. The repurchase program may be suspended or discontinued at any time at the company’s discretion.

