News & Insights

Stocks

Sintx Technologies Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

November 19, 2024 — 05:33 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sintx Technologies ( (SINT) ) has shared an update.

SINTX Technologies has appointed Gregg R. Honigblum as Chief Strategy Officer to spearhead strategic growth and investor relations. With over 35 years in healthcare investment banking, Honigblum has a track record of raising significant capital for innovative ventures, including early-stage companies like Myriad Genetics. His expertise is expected to bolster SINTX’s position in the medical device sector, enhancing shareholder value and driving corporate strategy forward.

For an in-depth examination of SINT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SINT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.