Sintx Technologies Appoints New Chief Strategy Officer

Sintx Technologies ( (SINT) ) has shared an update.

SINTX Technologies has appointed Gregg R. Honigblum as Chief Strategy Officer to spearhead strategic growth and investor relations. With over 35 years in healthcare investment banking, Honigblum has a track record of raising significant capital for innovative ventures, including early-stage companies like Myriad Genetics. His expertise is expected to bolster SINTX’s position in the medical device sector, enhancing shareholder value and driving corporate strategy forward.

