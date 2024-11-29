Sintx Technologies Appoints CEO Eric Olson to Board

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Sintx Technologies ( (SINT) ) has shared an update.

SINTX Technologies, Inc. has appointed Eric K. Olson, its current CEO and President, to its Board of Directors. Olson, who has a rich history in leading biotech firms like Foresite Innovations and Predictive Biotech, brings extensive experience in healthcare innovation and development. His leadership roles in major companies such as Smith & Nephew and Johnson & Johnson further bolster his credentials, making him a strategic asset to SINTX as it navigates the evolving financial landscape. Notably, Olson does not receive additional compensation for his board position, aligning his interests with the company’s growth.

