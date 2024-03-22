SINTX Technologies Announces Intend To Offer And Sell Shares Of Common Stock; Stock Down 34%

(RTTNews) - SINTX Technologies, Inc. (SINT) announced Friday that it intends to offer and sell shares of its common stock in a public offering. All shares of common stock in the offering are to be offered by SINTX.

The company intends to use the net proceeds of the offering, if any, for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Maxim Group LLC is acting as sole placement agent, on a reasonable best efforts basis, for the proposed offering.

