SINTX Technologies Acquires Surgical Business Assets Of SiNAPTIC Holdings

(RTTNews) - SINTX Technologies, Inc. (SINT), an advanced ceramics medical device maker, announced Tuesday that it has executed a Definitive Agreement to acquire the surgical business assets of SiNAPTIC Holdings, LLC, a privately held company focused on silicon nitride ceramic manufacturing and innovation.

This transaction is a significant milestone in SINTX's strategy to acquire a potential competitor and drive commercial revenue growth and expand its product portfolio in the foot and ankle fusion market.

Under the terms of the agreement, SINTX has acquired all intellectual property, product designs, and development assets related to six differentiated foot and ankle implant systems.

In consideration for the acquired assets, SINTX issued $750,000 in common shares , priced at $3.465 per share which represents a 10% premium to the closing price of the Company's common stock on Friday, June 20, 2025, along with 325,000 performance-based common stock purchase warrants.

SINTX will manufacture all devices under its FDA-registered and ISO-certified quality system and leverage existing FDA clearances and Master Files to streamline regulatory approvals.

In addition, Dr. Bryan Scheer, Chairman and CEO of SiNAPTIC, will lead a newly formed Clinical Advisory Board to guide ongoing product development and surgeon engagement.

As part of the transaction, five key members of the SiNAPTIC Surgical executive team and board of directors will join SINTX.

