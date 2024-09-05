SINTX Announces Completion Of First Series Of Strategic Initiatives - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - SINTX Technologies, Inc. (SINT) announced the completion of the first series of strategic initiatives aimed at strengthening the financial position. The company believes these cost-saving measures will extend cash runway well into 2025. The company said it is actively seeking partnerships and collaborations that align with long-term vision.

SINTX said it remains committed to evaluating both operational efficiencies and strategic priorities, allowing the company to remain well-equipped to capitalize on emerging opportunities.

