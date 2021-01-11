US Markets
SVA

Sinovac's vaccine general efficacy less than 60% in Brazil trial - report

Contributor
Anthony Boadle Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech has a general efficacy of less than 60% in its clinical trial in Brazil, the news portal UOL reported on Monday, citing two sources that had seen the results.

BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The CoronaVac COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O has a general efficacy of less than 60% in its clinical trial in Brazil, the news portal UOL reported on Monday, citing two sources that had seen the results.

Sao Paulo's Butantan biomedical center, which has partnered with Sinovac to produce the vaccine in Brazil, plans to release general efficacy results on Tuesday as it seeks emergency use for the shot from health regulator Anvisa. It called the report "purely speculative."

(Reporting by Anthony Boadle; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((anthony.boadle@tr.com +55 61 98204-1110; https://twitter.com/anthonyboadle ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Other Topics

World Markets

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular