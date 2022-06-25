Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine conditionally registered in South Africa

June 25 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O said on Saturday that South Africa's health products regulator has granted conditional registration to its coronavirus vaccine CoronaVac for people aged 18 and above.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sam Holmes)

