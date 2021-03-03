SVA

Sinovac vaccine efficacy 83.5% according to Turkish university -Anadolu

Ali Kucukgocmen Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

ISTANBUL, March 3 (Reuters) - The COVID-19 vaccine developed by China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O has an efficacy of 83.5% based on final Phase III trials, Turkish state media quoted Hacettepe University as saying on Wednesday.

Anadolu news agency also quoted the university as saying the vaccine prevented hospitalisation in 100% of cases.

