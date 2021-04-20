Sinovac supplied 260 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses globally

BEIJING, April 20 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech SVA.O has supplied 260 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally, with over 60% supplied to countries outside China, the company's chief executive Yin Weidong said on Tuesday.

The company is producing more than 6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine per day, Yin said at the annual Boao Forum for Asia, the region's answer to Davos.

