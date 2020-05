Sinovac says it has started mid-stage human trials of COVID-19 vaccine

May 22 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd SVA.O said on Friday it had started mid-stage human trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine in China earlier this month.

The China-based company said it has received $15 million in funding from two investors that will help speed up development of the vaccine, dubbed CoronaVac.

Over 100 vaccines are in development for the coronavirus, but experts have warned that it could take 12 to 18 months to develop a safe and effective vaccine.

At least half a dozen drugmakers have started clinical trials of their vaccines in the past two months, including Moderna Inc MRNA.O and Inovio Pharmaceuticals INO.O.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

