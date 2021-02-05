Sinovac says COVID-19 vaccine effective in preventing hospitalization, death

Feb 5 (Reuters) - China's Sinovac Biotech SVA.O on Friday said late-stage trial data of its COVID-19 vaccine from Brazil and Turkey showed the inoculation prevented hospitalization and death in COVID-19 patients, but had a much lower efficacy overall.

The 12,396-person trial found the CoronaVac vaccine was 100% effective for hospitalized, severe and fatal cases, 83.7% effective at stopping cases that require medical treatment and 50.65% for all cases, according to a statement.

