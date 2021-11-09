Markets
SVA

SINOVAC Reports Positive Phase-3 Data On CoronaVac In Petiatric, Adolescent Population

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - SINOVAC Biotech Ltd. (SVA) on Tuesday said preliminary data from the Phase 3 study showed that the company's Covid-19 vaccine candidate, CoronaVac is safe for healthy people in the pediatric and adolescent population of 3 to 17 years of age.

As of October 2021, 2,140 participants ranging from 6 months to 17 years of age have been enrolled in the Phase 3 study of CoronaVac, including 684 participants in the safety subgroup.

The blind safety data analysis of the subgroup showed a good safety profile among healthy participants aged from 3 to 17 years, the company noted. Further, incidence of adverse effects after the second dose of vaccination was much lower than that of the first dose.

Several countries, including Chile, Ecuador, El Salvador, Colombia, Cambodia, and Indonesia, have approved the use of CoronaVac for healthy people in the 3-17 age range.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SVA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular