Sinovac has supplied 160 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to 18 countries and regions - CEO

BEIJING, March 22 (Reuters) - Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac Biotech SVA.O has supplied 160 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to 18 countries and regions, including China, its chief executive officer Yin Weidong said on Monday.

Over 70 million doses of the vaccine have already been administered globally, Yin said at an academic conference in Beijing.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tom Daly; Editing by Toby Chopra)

