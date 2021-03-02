US Markets
Sinovac eyes 2 bln doses in annual capacity of virus vaccine by June

Credit: REUTERS/ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA

BEIJING, March 3 (Reuters) - Sinovac Biotech's SVA.O annual production capacity of COVID-19 vaccine can reach 2 billion doses by June, a company spokesman confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday.

The figure is double its previous yearly capacity of 1 billion doses in the form of bulk ingredient which the firm had said it could reach by February.

State media the Global Times had first reported the news, citing a comment from the firm's chief executive.

