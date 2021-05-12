US Markets
Sinovac CEO says has licensed vaccine in five countries -Bloomberg News

Contributor
Daren Butler Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/THOMAS PETER

Sinovac Biotech has licensed its COVID-19 vaccine for production in five countries - Turkey, Indonesia, Brazil, Malaysia and Egypt, CEO Yin Weidong told Bloomberg News in an interview.

In the interview on Tuesday Weidong said the company supplied 260 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine globally last month, with over 60% of those going to countries outside China.

In Turkey, the Sinovac vaccine is being used as well as the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine PFE.N, BNTX.O. It has also signed a deal for 50 million doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine.

(Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Jonathan Spicer)

