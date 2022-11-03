SINOVAC Biotech Receives WHO Prequalification For Varicella Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) said that it received prequalification from the World Health Organization or WHO for its varicella vaccine. This marks the first WHO prequalified Chinese varicella vaccine and the fourth SINOVAC vaccine to receive WHO approval.

The varicella vaccine is derived from the Oka strain and propagated in SINOVAC's proprietary Human Diploid Cell (SV-1 strain), which is made by culturing and harvesting the virus, adding stabilizers and freeze-drying.

Previously, three other vaccines by SINOVAC were also approved by WHO in various uses and conditions, including Healive (the hepatitis A vaccine), CoronaVac (the COVID-19 vaccine) and the Sabin-strain inactivated polio vaccine.

