Sinovac Biotech Files For Conditional Market Authorization Of COVID-19 Vaccine In China

(RTTNews) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) said Wednesday that it has filed for conditional market authorization for its COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVa, with China's National Medical Products Administration.

The company said that the vaccine candidate was tested in phase III clinical studies outside of China.

According to the company, the preliminary results of the trials showed a good safety profile for the vaccine. Fourteen days after a two-dose vaccination, the efficacy rate meets the standards of the World Health Organization and the guiding principles for Clinical Evaluation on Preventive COVID-19 Vaccine issued by the China.

