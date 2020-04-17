Sinovac Begins Phase I Human Trial For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) has commenced Phase I clinical trial, a double-blinded, placebo controlled study, for its vaccine candidate against COVID-19. The study will progress by vaccinating 144 healthy adults, aged from 18 to 59, with two different dosages of the vaccine candidate. The trial is being conducted in Jiangsu Province.

Weidong Yin, Chairman, President and CEO said: "Sinovac will accelerate the progress of our research in order to support the worldwide fight against COVID-19."

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. is a China-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on the research, development, manufacturing and commercialization of vaccines.

