Sinovac: China NMPA Issues Product License For 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Vaccine

(RTTNews) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA), a China-based biopharmaceutical company, said Wednesday that the China National Medical Products Administration or NMPA has approved and issued a product license for the company's 23-Valent Pneumococcal Polysaccharide or PPV Vaccine to prevent the infection by streptococcus pneumonia in adults and children aged 2 years old and above.

Sinovac started research and development of the 23-valent pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine in 2009 and completed pre-clinical studies in 2011. The vaccine was approved to conduct human clinical trials in May 2014.

The company noted that a phase III non-inferiority study conducted in 2015 demonstrated a good safety and immunogenicity profile, and non-inferiority of immunogenicity of all 23 serotypes were observed, which was published in the Human Vaccines and Immunotherapeutics medical journal.

Streptococcus Pneumonia, a highly bacterial pathogen, contains more than 90 serotypes. The pathogen is directly spread mainly through respiratory droplets and can cause many diseases including Pneumonia, meningitis, bacteremia, and otitis media, among others.

