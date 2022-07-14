Sinovac: Anvisa Approves CoronaVac For Emergency Use In Children Aged 3-5 Years

(RTTNews) - Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (SVA) announced its COVID-19 vaccine, CoronaVac, has been approved by the Brazilian Health Regulatory Agency for emergency use in children from 3 to 5 years old. CoronaVac vaccine has been authorized for emergency use for adults in Brazil since January 17, 2021.

Sinovac Biotech Ltd. noted that, as of July 14, 2022, CoronaVac vaccine is authorized for Emergency Use for minors in 14 countries and regions, including Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Brazil, and the countries and regions in Asia and Africa.

