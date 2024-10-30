News & Insights

Sinotruk Subsidiary Shows Strong Financial Growth

Sinotruk Hong Kong (HK:3808) has released an update.

Sinotruk Ji’nan Truck Co., a subsidiary of Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Limited, reported a notable increase in its financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue climbing to RMB 33.59 billion and net profit reaching RMB 1.25 billion, reflecting strong growth compared to the previous year. This financial boost is likely to attract investor interest as the company continues its positive trajectory in the competitive truck manufacturing market.

