Sinotruk (SEHK:3808) Price Target Increased by 5.66% to 21.24

The average one-year price target for Sinotruk (SEHK:3808) has been revised to 21.24 / share. This is an increase of 5.66% from the prior estimate of 20.11 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 25.30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4.91% from the latest reported closing price of 20.25 / share.

There are 131 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinotruk. This is an increase of 46 owner(s) or 54.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3808 is 0.18%, a decrease of 18.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.50% to 148,228K shares.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 29,035K shares representing 1.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,206K shares, representing an increase of 20.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 5.71% over the last quarter.

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 16,664K shares representing 0.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,079K shares, representing a decrease of 2.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 4.04% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 11,110K shares representing 0.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,680K shares, representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 8.30% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,160K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,190K shares, representing a decrease of 0.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 1.27% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,052K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,849K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 1.80% over the last quarter.

