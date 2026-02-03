Sinotruk (SEHK:3808) Price Target Increased by 21.80% to 32.92

The average one-year price target for Sinotruk (SEHK:3808) has been revised to HK$32.92 / share. This is an increase of 21.80% from the prior estimate of HK$27.03 dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$20.60 to a high of HK$47.25 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 12.72% from the latest reported closing price of HK$37.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 81 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinotruk. This is an decrease of 38 owner(s) or 31.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3808 is 0.16%, an increase of 9.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 25.86% to 51,993K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,492K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,377K shares , representing an increase of 1.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 19.34% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,759K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,474K shares , representing an increase of 3.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 16.10% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 5,474K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 2,866K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FEMVX - Fidelity SAI Emerging Markets Value Index Fund holds 2,848K shares representing 0.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,738K shares , representing an increase of 3.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 13.15% over the last quarter.

