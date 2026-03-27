Sinotruk (SEHK:3808) Price Target Increased by 12.87% to 38.98

The average one-year price target for Sinotruk (SEHK:3808) has been revised to HK$38.98 / share. This is an increase of 12.87% from the prior estimate of HK$34.54 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$20.60 to a high of HK$61.90 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.80% from the latest reported closing price of HK$39.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinotruk. This is an decrease of 108 owner(s) or 98.18% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3808 is 0.97%, an increase of 609.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 99.38% to 412K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ECOW - Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 350K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 421K shares , representing a decrease of 20.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 15.06% over the last quarter.

MPEMX - MONDRIAN EMERGING MARKETS VALUE EQUITY FUND holds 62K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 88K shares , representing a decrease of 41.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 17.63% over the last quarter.

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