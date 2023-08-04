Sinotruk Hong Kong (HKEX:3808) Price Target Increased by 7.36% to 19.92

The average one-year price target for Sinotruk Hong Kong (HKEX:3808) has been revised to 19.92 / share. This is an increase of 7.36% from the prior estimate of 18.55 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.54 to a high of 24.65 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 22.04% from the latest reported closing price of 16.32 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 72 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinotruk Hong Kong. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 6.49% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 3808 is 0.18%, a decrease of 5.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 100,996K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FEMSX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund holds 16,387K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,461K shares, representing an increase of 36.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 54.93% over the last quarter.

FHKFX - Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Fund holds 13,008K shares representing 0.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,476K shares, representing a decrease of 11.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 33.86% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,385K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,330K shares, representing an increase of 0.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 7.58% over the last quarter.

FGOMX - Strategic Advisers Fidelity Emerging Markets Fund holds 8,814K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,943K shares, representing an increase of 21.23%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 17.85% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,770K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,856K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 3808 by 12.35% over the last quarter.

