Sinotrans (SEHK:598) Price Target Increased by 12.41% to 5.70

The average one-year price target for Sinotrans (SEHK:598) has been revised to HK$5.70 / share. This is an increase of 12.41% from the prior estimate of HK$5.07 dated December 20, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of HK$3.86 to a high of HK$7.26 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.11% from the latest reported closing price of HK$5.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinotrans. This is an decrease of 10 owner(s) or 21.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 598 is 0.10%, an increase of 20.34%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.48% to 136,955K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,899K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,092K shares , representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 598 by 17.78% over the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 26,207K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,480K shares , representing an increase of 2.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 598 by 16.23% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 19,256K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IQDF - FlexShares International Quality Dividend Index Fund holds 10,564K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,994K shares , representing an increase of 5.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 598 by 19.84% over the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 10,042K shares representing 0.50% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.