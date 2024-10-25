Sinotrans Adjusts Share Option Price After Dividend

Sinotrans (HK:0598) has released an update.

Sinotrans Limited has adjusted its share option exercise price to RMB3.475 following the distribution of its 2024 interim dividend. The adjustment, which aligns with the company’s share option scheme and equity incentive regulations, has been confirmed as having no material impact on the firm’s financial status. Legal and supervisory reviews have validated the adjustment process as compliant and fair to shareholders.

