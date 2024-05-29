Sinostar Clarifies IPT Details in Financial Reports

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited (SG:C9Q) has released an update.

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited has issued a clarification on the omission of interest expenses information related to Interested Person Transactions (IPTs) in its Annual and Quarterly reports for 2023. The omitted details, concerning transactions with Dongming Petrochem Group Co Ltd, were already included in another section of the financial statements, ensuring full disclosure. The company has now re-announced this information for transparency and completeness.

For further insights into SG:C9Q stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.