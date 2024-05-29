News & Insights

Sinostar Clarifies IPT Details in Financial Reports

May 29, 2024 — 10:52 am EDT

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited (SG:C9Q) has released an update.

Sinostar PEC Holdings Limited has issued a clarification on the omission of interest expenses information related to Interested Person Transactions (IPTs) in its Annual and Quarterly reports for 2023. The omitted details, concerning transactions with Dongming Petrochem Group Co Ltd, were already included in another section of the financial statements, ensuring full disclosure. The company has now re-announced this information for transparency and completeness.

