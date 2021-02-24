Sinopharm's Wuhan unit reports 72.5% efficacy for COVID shot, seeks approval in China

Contributors
Roxanne Liu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/AKHTAR SOOMRO

The Sinopharm unit Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products Co said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine had shown an efficacy rate of 72.51% against the disease in Phase III clinical trials, based on interim analysis.

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Sinopharm unit Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products Co said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine had shown an efficacy rate of 72.51% against the disease in Phase III clinical trials, based on interim analysis.

The company has filed a formal application to China's National Medical Products Administration for approval for public use of the vaccine, it said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

((LushaZhang1@thomsonreuters.com; 8610-56692106;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More