Sinopharm's Wuhan unit reports 72.5% efficacy for COVID shot, seeks approval in China

BEIJING, Feb 24 (Reuters) - The Sinopharm unit Wuhan Institute Of Biological Products Co said on Wednesday its COVID-19 vaccine had shown an efficacy rate of 72.51% against the disease in Phase III clinical trials, based on interim analysis.

The company has filed a formal application to China's National Medical Products Administration for approval for public use of the vaccine, it said in a statement on its website.

(Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Ryan Woo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

