Sinopharm unit's COVID vaccine secures approval for use on minors in China

A COVID-19 vaccine from Sinopharm unit Beijing Institute of Biological Products has obtained approval to be used on people aged between three and 17 in China, a disease control official said on Friday.

Shao Yiming, a researcher at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, was speaking to reporters at a news briefing.

