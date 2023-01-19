Sinopharm unit gets approval for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

January 19, 2023 — 11:39 pm EST

Written by Beijing newsroom for Reuters ->

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sinopharm's 1099.HK biotech unit has obtained regulatory approval for clinical trials of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant, the company said on Friday.

The unit, based in the commercial hub of Shanghai, has built a research and development platform, as well as workshops with annual production capacity of 2 billion doses of mRNA vaccine, Sinopharm added.

(Reporting by Beijing newsroom; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

((Ella.Cao@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.