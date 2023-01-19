Sinopharm unit gets approval for clinical trials of mRNA COVID vaccine

BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sinopharm's 1099.HK biotech unit has obtained regulatory approval for clinical trials of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine against the Omicron variant, the company said on Friday.

The unit, based in the commercial hub of Shanghai, has built a research and development platform, as well as workshops with annual production capacity of 2 billion doses of mRNA vaccine, Sinopharm added.

