Sinopharm says may be able to make over 1 bln vaccine doses in 2021

China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), one of several Chinese firms developing coronavirus vaccines, said it may have the capacity to produce more than 1 billion doses in 2021, Chairman Liu Jingzhen said at a government press conference on Tuesday. (Reporting by Roxanne Liu and Tony Munroe, editing by Louise Heavens) ((tony.munroe@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 6627 1288; Reuters Messaging: tony.munroe.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) nB9N2C20AO

