Sinopharm says may be able to make over 1 bln vaccine doses in 2021
BEIJING, Oct 20 (Reuters) - China National Pharmaceutical Group (Sinopharm), one of several Chinese firms developing coronavirus vaccines, said it may have the capacity to produce more than 1 billion doses in 2021, Chairman Liu Jingzhen said at a government press conference on Tuesday.
