Sinopharm Proposes Share Repurchase Plan

Sinopharm Group Co (HK:1099) has released an update.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. has announced a shareholders’ meeting to vote on a special resolution that would empower the Board to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s H Shares. The meeting is set to take place in Shanghai on June 13, 2024, after the annual general meeting. The repurchase plan includes decisions on the repurchase price, number of shares, and whether to cancel the repurchased shares or retain them as treasury shares.

