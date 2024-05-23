News & Insights

Sinopharm Proposes Share Repurchase Plan

May 23, 2024 — 06:40 pm EDT

Sinopharm Group Co (HK:1099) has released an update.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. has announced a shareholders’ meeting to vote on a special resolution that would empower the Board to repurchase up to 10% of the company’s H Shares. The meeting is set to take place in Shanghai on June 13, 2024, after the annual general meeting. The repurchase plan includes decisions on the repurchase price, number of shares, and whether to cancel the repurchased shares or retain them as treasury shares.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
