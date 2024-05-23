News & Insights

Sinopharm Plans Share Repurchase Mandate Vote

May 23, 2024 — 06:39 pm EDT

Sinopharm Group Co (HK:1099) has released an update.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. has announced a domestic shareholders’ meeting to occur on June 13, 2024, where a special resolution will be considered to grant the Board a general mandate to repurchase up to 10% of the H Shares in issue. The repurchase plan includes a range of actions such as determining the repurchase price, opening overseas share accounts, and possibly canceling the repurchased shares or holding them as treasury shares.

