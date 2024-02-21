News & Insights

Oil

Sinopharm offers to take China-TCM private in nearly $3 bln deal

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

February 21, 2024 — 07:42 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Updates with offer details and background

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Sinopharm, the parent of China Traditional Chinese Medicine Holdings 0570.HK, has revived a take-private bid for the Hong-Kong-listed drugmaker, valuing it at HK$23.16 billion ($2.96 billion), the companies said on Wednesday.

China National Pharmaceutical, also known as Sinopharm, had in 2021 decided against a possible privatisation of China TCM.

The state-backed firm already holds a 32.46% stake in China-TCM and has offered to pay HK$4.6 per share in cash to buyout the drugmaker.

The offer price represents a 34.11% premium to the traditional medicine maker's closing price of HK$3.43 per share before trading in the stock was halted.

Sinopharm has also indicated it will not raise the offer price to take China-TCM private.

($1 = 7.8215 Hong Kong dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengalurul; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Oil
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.