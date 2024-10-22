Sinopharm Group Reports Mixed Financial Results

Sinopharm Group Co (HK:1099) has released an update.

Sinopharm Group Co. reported a slight revenue increase of 2.65% for the quarter ending September 2024, but experienced a significant drop in operating profit by 25.05% compared to the same period last year. Despite a 9.27% increase in total assets, the net profit attributable to shareholders decreased by 10.39%, reflecting challenges in the company’s profitability.

