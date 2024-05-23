Sinopharm Group Prepares for 2024 AGM

Sinopharm Group Co (HK:1099) has released an update.

Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd. has announced its upcoming annual general meeting (AGM) scheduled for June 13, 2024, where key financial reports and resolutions for the year ended December 31, 2023, will be reviewed and approved. Shareholders are to deliberate on the profit distribution and final dividend, director remunerations, and the reappointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers as auditors. The meeting will also contemplate granting the Board a general mandate to issue new shares and manage subsidiary guarantees within set limits.

