Sinopharm Group Co Ltd - ADR (SHTDY) Price Target Decreased by 5.27% to 15.71

The average one-year price target for Sinopharm Group Co Ltd - ADR (OTC:SHTDY) has been revised to 15.71 / share. This is an decrease of 5.27% from the prior estimate of 16.59 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 14.53 to a high of 17.34 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.02% from the latest reported closing price of 13.78 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Sinopharm Group Co Ltd - ADR. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SHTDY is 0.02%, a decrease of 24.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 68.94% to 32K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PMDEX - PMC Diversified Equity Fund Advisor Class Shares holds 29K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing a decrease of 40.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SHTDY by 2.00% over the last quarter.

Pnc Financial Services Group holds 2K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 24.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SHTDY by 295.19% over the last quarter.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

